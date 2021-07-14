Caas Capital Management LP Takes $498,000 Position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth about $160,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

SCOBU stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU).

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.