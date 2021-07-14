Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $13,236,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,777,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,956,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,724,000.

MACQU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

