Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

CPE opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

