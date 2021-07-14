Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

CATC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,106. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

