Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.29.

CPT stock opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 118,550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after buying an additional 323,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.