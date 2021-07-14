Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,362 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Cameco worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cameco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,596,000 after buying an additional 218,233 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,711,000 after buying an additional 932,088 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after buying an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after buying an additional 946,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

CCJ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,315. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.