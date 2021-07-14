Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 282,709 shares.The stock last traded at $35.42 and had previously closed at $35.17.

Several analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

