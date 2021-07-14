Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 282,709 shares.The stock last traded at $35.42 and had previously closed at $35.17.
Several analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.67.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
