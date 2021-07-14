Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE GOOS opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.