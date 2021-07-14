Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBWBF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

