Cannell Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $196,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOJU traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

