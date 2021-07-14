Cannell Capital LLC Cuts Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Cannell Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,427 shares during the quarter. OneSpan comprises 3.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.34% of OneSpan worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after buying an additional 363,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

OSPN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. 228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,199. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,571,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

