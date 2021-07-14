Cannell Capital LLC Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 268,565 shares during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop accounts for 2.4% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 117.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 159.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBW stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.90 million, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $517,122. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

