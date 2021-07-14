Cannell Capital LLC Takes Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 257,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.81% of Amtech Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASYS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ASYS stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.25. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

