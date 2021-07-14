CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.22. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 59,874 shares.

CWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.18.

The company has a market cap of C$18.19 million and a PE ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$519.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$467.00 million. Analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

