Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CFFN) CEO John B. Dicus Sells 14,595 Shares

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CFFN) CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95.

Shares of CFFN stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 407,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,780. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

