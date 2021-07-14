Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $92,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Capri by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Capri by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Capri by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

