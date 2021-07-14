Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CSTR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 59,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $443.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 20,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $6,206,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

