Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $37,296,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $8,854,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 347.4% in the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 590,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,807,000 after acquiring an additional 53,297 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.36.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

