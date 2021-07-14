Captrust Financial Advisors Has $12.19 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.97. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

