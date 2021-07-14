Captrust Financial Advisors Has $7.21 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $330,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

TROW stock opened at $205.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

