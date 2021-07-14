Captrust Financial Advisors Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Aflac by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Aflac by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after buying an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

AFL stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.13. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

