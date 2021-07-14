Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.59. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $27.14.

