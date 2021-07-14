Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after buying an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,701,000 after buying an additional 648,108 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.