Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.17.

CDLX opened at $123.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 2.61. Cardlytics has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,250.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,603 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

