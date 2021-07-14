CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 20,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $515,200.00.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $557,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $569,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $524,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $499,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $742,800.00.

CARG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 967,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,756. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

