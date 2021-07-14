Carl Desantis Sells 2,928,310 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CELH) major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CELH stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

