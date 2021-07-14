CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get CarLotz alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarLotz will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $2,947,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.