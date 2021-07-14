CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Shares Down 4.1%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 26,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,040,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

