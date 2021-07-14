CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill Sells 6,508 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edwin J. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Edwin J. Hill sold 23,362 shares of CarMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $3,158,542.40.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of CarMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75.

NYSE KMX traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $134.28. 26,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,162. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.12. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

