Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,463,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,887,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 33.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 7.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $49.58. 9,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.04. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

