Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 71,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 57,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

