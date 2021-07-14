Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Sells $91,400.00 in Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $91,400.00.

Neil Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of Casper Sleep stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $69,648.00.

CSPR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 445.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 268,516 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.