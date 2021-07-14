Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Sells $91,400.00 in Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $91,400.00.
Neil Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of Casper Sleep stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $69,648.00.
CSPR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 445.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 268,516 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.
About Casper Sleep
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
