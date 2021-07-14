CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading Down 0.7%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

