Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) COO Christopher A. Isaacson Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.92. The company had a trading volume of 55,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.23. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

