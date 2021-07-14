CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a growth of 438.1% from the June 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director Heidi Stam acquired 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

