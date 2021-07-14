CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$68.79. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$68.32, with a volume of 79,830 shares traded.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,440,424. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at C$6,572,802. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

