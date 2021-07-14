CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in CDK Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 24.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 10.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 374,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,224,000 after buying an additional 36,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

