CDW Co. (NYSE:CDW) Insider Sells $573,546.00 in Stock

CDW Co. (NYSE:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00.
Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,714. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58.
CDW Company Profile
