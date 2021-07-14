Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of FUN opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $42,170,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

