Cedric Pech Sells 10,261 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,261 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $3,269,667.65.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cedric Pech sold 3,246 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,930.74.

MongoDB stock opened at $351.30 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

