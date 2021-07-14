Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,456,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,979,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000.

Shares of AGGRU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Agile Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

