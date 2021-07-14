Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,067,000 after acquiring an additional 205,768 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $58,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $46,645,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.97. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

