Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 216.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSTG opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

