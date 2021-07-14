Centiva Capital LP Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

