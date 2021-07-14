Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLIU. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colicity during the first quarter worth $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at $2,526,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at $7,621,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:COLIU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.