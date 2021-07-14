Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $548,149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

NYSE HCA opened at $219.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.73 and a 12-month high of $221.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

