Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 10,752 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.