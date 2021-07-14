Centiva Capital LP Sells 621 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $459.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.86.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $498.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.