Central Japan Railway Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Central Japan Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 24.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of CJPRY stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

