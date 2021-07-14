Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

CEPU opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.57. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Central Puerto by 78.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

